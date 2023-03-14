Big achievement from England series is our fielding: Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan believed that their top notch fielding was instrumental in their 3-0 sweep of T20 International series against world champions England, reports BSS.

He said by out-fielding a team like England they got a major boost in being the best fielding side in the Asia, which is their ambition.

A good fielding side is always a blessing in T20 cricket, Shakib said.

"In these three matches, we were better fielding side that England and everyone noticed it. It's really a big achievement. We are trying to be the best fielding side in Asia. It's just a stepping stone," Shakib said after the match.