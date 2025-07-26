Asia Cup Cricket in UAE from 9 to 28 Sept: ACC Chief

The date for the 2025 Asia Cup has finally been confirmed after weeks of speculation and diplomatic tension between cricketing giants India and Pakistan.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the news on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m pleased to confirm the schedule for the 2025 Asia Cup, to be held in the United Arab Emirates from 9 to 28 September. We look forward to a tournament full of exciting cricket,” he wrote.

While the detailed fixture list is yet to be released, Naqvi assured that it will be published soon.

This year’s Asia Cup is officially hosted by India. However, as per an earlier agreement, the tournament will be played at a neutral venue since India and Pakistan have opted not to play bilateral cricket on each other's soil due to ongoing political tensions.