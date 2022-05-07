Jaiswal, Hetmyer keep Rajasthan in hunt for play-offs

Yashasvi Jaiswal's 68 and an unbeaten 31 by Shimron Hetmyer guided Rajasthan Royals to a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Jaiswal's 41-ball knock lay the foundation for the Royals' chase of 190 before Hetmyer steered the team home with two balls to spare in a tense finish in Mumbai.

England's Jonny Bairstow made 56 -- his first fifty of this IPL season -- to guide Punjab to 189 for five after electing to bat first on another hot afternoon.

The left-handed Jaiswal combined with opening partner Jos Buttler (30) to give the Royals a quick start to their chase and then kept up the charge with skipper Sanju Samson (23).

Left-arm pace bowler Arshdeep Singh returned figures of 2-29 and gave away just three runs in the 19th over, which included the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal, who made 31, to test the Royals.