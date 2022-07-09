Jayasuriya mows tail to restrict Australia to 364, Smith remains unbeaten

Overnight batsman Steve Smith ran out of partners and remained unbeaten on 145, which included 16 fours.
Sri Lanka were eight for no loss at the lunch break with Dimuth Karunaratne (five) and Passum Nissanka (three) leading their reply.
Jayasuriya, one of the three debutants fielded after five COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lanka camp, struck early after Australia resumed the day on 298-5.
Alex Carey (28) perished trying to play a reverse sweep off Jayasuriya who had Mitchell Starc caught in the slip in his next over.
Kasun Rajitha removed Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon became Jayasuriya's sixth victim.
Debutant spinner Maheesh Theeksana sent back Mitchell Swepson for his first wicket in test cricket as Australia folded inside the day's first session.