Asia Cup Super-Four: When and where are Bangladesh's matches
The Bangladesh team is now in the Super Four of the Asia Cup. Yesterday Bangladesh's spot in the Super Four was confirmed After Sri Lanka's win against Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka at the top of Group 'B' with 6 points after winning all three of their group stage matches. Bangladesh, wins two match and get 4 points became the group's runner-up.
Along with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan have also made it to the Super Four from Group 'A'. The Super Four stage with these four teams will start on 20 September and end on 26 September.
The tournament final is on 28 September. In the Super Four, each team will play against the other teams once. This means everyone will play three matches in this round.
Bangladesh's first match in the Super Four is tomorrow against Sri Lanka in Dubai. Litton Das's team will also play against India on 24 September and Pakistan on 25 September at the same venue. All three of Bangladesh's matches will start at 8:30 PM Bangladesh time.