Tamim's push for top BCB role weakened due to 'seat-sharing' compromise between govt, BNP
Since the ultimate goal is to secure a director’s post, why increase uncertainty by engaging in a “turf war”? It is more beneficial, rather, to compromise by making some concessions.
Following two rounds of discussions last Friday between the government-backed and BNP-backed groups, the BCB board of directors’ election now appears headed toward such a compromise. Since then, the heat surrounding the 6 October election has eased considerably. The “seat” (read: director post) distribution is reportedly more or less settled.
In the meantime, tensions are surfacing in Category-2 (club category) elections due to internal rifts and dissatisfaction. Since priority has been given to sons of BNP leaders as director candidates from clubs, genuine club organisers are contesting independently. The fact that they were displeased with being excluded from panels is evident from the fact that out of 76 councilors in this category, 32 bought nomination forms for 12 director posts.
Yesterday, 30 of them submitted their forms—except Kakrail Boys Club’s councilor and current BCB director Salahuddin Chowdhury, and Brothers’ councilor Ishraq Hossain, son of late BNP leader Sadeque Hossain.
Meanwhile, four other BNP leaders’ sons did submit nomination papers as club councilors: Omar Sharif Md Imran (son of Barkatullah Bulu), Mirza Yasir Abbas (son of Mirza Abbas), Israfil Khasru (son of Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury), and Saeed Ibrahim Ahmed (son of Salahuddin Ahmed).
In the government–BNP “seat-sharing” arrangement, current board president Aminul Islam is said to be the lone candidate for the next presidency. This leaves former national captain Tamim Iqbal—who had entered the fray with BNP support and political allies—somewhat on the back foot.
Reportedly, in the compromise, Tamim has been promised the post of head of cricket operations and responsibility for building a “Center of Excellence,” to fulfill his aspirations. Though there are rumours he may still secure one of the two vice president posts, the same speculation surrounds others as well, due to divisions among clubs. It is nearly certain, however, that both vice president positions will go to directors from the club category.
The BNP group’s main strength lies in Category-2 (club councilors), while the government camp is strong in Category-1 (district and divisional sports associations) and Category-3 (former cricketers, universities, and organisations).
Many genuine organisers were sidelined when five BNP leaders’ sons were made councilors. This sudden elevation of political figures’ sons over veteran organisers—who had historically provided financial support—has caused divisions among clubs.
Many genuine organisers were sidelined when five BNP leaders’ sons were made councilors. This sudden elevation of political figures’ sons over veteran organisers—who had historically provided financial support—has caused divisions among clubs.
The rift actually began after current BCB director Mahbubul Anam announced he would not contest. Until then, under Mahbub’s leadership, 20–22 clubs formed an alliance aiming to secure nine of the 12 club director posts, with genuine organisers as candidates, while conceding three seats to the government side. With Mahbub’s withdrawal, the clubs faced a leadership vacuum and discord erupted.
Sources say Tamim Iqbal tried to strengthen his position by aligning with BNP leaders’ sons, which alienated club organisers. Voters believe this discontent could prove decisive in the election for 12 club director posts.
Multiple sources confirmed that the compromise grants BNP-leaning candidates 9 to a maximum of 10 director posts from the club category. Likely names include: Tamim Iqbal (Old DOHS), current director Fahim Sinha (Surjo Tarun), Masuduzzaman (Mohammedan), Rafiqul Islam (Indira Road), Ishtiaq Sadek (Dhanmondi SC), Shanian Tanim Navin (Dhaka Mariners Youngs), Omar Sharif Md Imran (Bangladesh Boys Club), Mirza Yasir Abbas (Azad Sporting), Israfil Khasru (Axiom Cricketers), and Saeed Ibrahim Ahmed (Fair Fighters).
At least two may withdraw at the last moment, in which case current directors Iftikhar Rahman (Vikings Cricket Academy) and Monjur Alam (Regular Sporting Club) could join the BNP-backed “unofficial panel.”
On the government side, Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiya has asked for three club-category director posts. Likely candidates include former BCB president Faruque Ahmed (Rangers Cricket Academy), Amzad Hossain (Dhaka Spartans), and Major (retd) Imroze Ahmed (Kathalbagan Green Crescent), who previously served on the ministry’s search committee to reorganise ad-hoc committees of federations and districts.
Today, after scrutiny, the list of candidates will be published. Tomorrow will see appeals and hearings
Out of 60 nomination forms collected for BCB’s 25 director posts, 51 were submitted yesterday. Voting will not be required in Khulna, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions. In Khulna, two candidates—former national cricketer Khan Abdur Razzak (divisional sports association) and Zulfiqar Ali Khan (district sports association)—submitted nominations for two seats. From Barishal, Bhola district’s Shakhawat Hossain filed the lone nomination. From Sylhet, divisional councilor Rahat Shams is the sole candidate. The election commission confirmed that where no contest arises, “procedures as per rules” will apply, making these four virtually guaranteed board directors.
Today, after scrutiny, the list of candidates will be published. Tomorrow will see appeals and hearings. 1 October is the last date for withdrawal, when the final candidate list will be clear.
Thus, in the BCB elections, the contest between government- and BNP-backed camps is now mostly a formality. Whether the club-category election heat will cool down or intensify will only become evident that day.