Tamim's push for top BCB role weakened due to 'seat-sharing' compromise between govt, BNP

Since the ultimate goal is to secure a director’s post, why increase uncertainty by engaging in a “turf war”? It is more beneficial, rather, to compromise by making some concessions.

Following two rounds of discussions last Friday between the government-backed and BNP-backed groups, the BCB board of directors’ election now appears headed toward such a compromise. Since then, the heat surrounding the 6 October election has eased considerably. The “seat” (read: director post) distribution is reportedly more or less settled.

In the meantime, tensions are surfacing in Category-2 (club category) elections due to internal rifts and dissatisfaction. Since priority has been given to sons of BNP leaders as director candidates from clubs, genuine club organisers are contesting independently. The fact that they were displeased with being excluded from panels is evident from the fact that out of 76 councilors in this category, 32 bought nomination forms for 12 director posts.

Yesterday, 30 of them submitted their forms—except Kakrail Boys Club’s councilor and current BCB director Salahuddin Chowdhury, and Brothers’ councilor Ishraq Hossain, son of late BNP leader Sadeque Hossain.