BCB elections: Fight between govt VS BNP or Amimul VS Tamim

Both are former Bangladesh captains. Their contributions to the national team were once immense. But today, that legacy seems overshadowed by politics. One is Aminul Islam and the other is Tamim Iqbal.

There was once a hope that cricketers in cricket administration would cleanse the game of political mudslinging.

Yet, ahead of the elections to the board of directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), scheduled for 6 October, the rivalry surrounding these two has only exposed the grip of politics. The dispute has already reached the courts.