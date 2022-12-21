Shakib fit to bowl in Mirpur Test against India

Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan didn’t bowl at all in the second innings of the Chattogram Test against India after bowling just 12 overs in the first innings, as he didn’t want to aggravate an injury he suffered during the One-Day International (ODI) series against the visitors.

There were doubts over whether Shakib would play as an all-rounder or as a specialist batter in the forthcoming Dhaka Test.