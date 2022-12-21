Shakib fit to bowl in Mirpur Test against India

But the national team’s fast bowling coach Allan Donald dispelled such fears by announcing that Shakib is ready to bowl against India in the second and final Test of the series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, starting on Thursday.
“Shakib is fine, he will bowl. He got hurt during the ODIs. He has recovered now. He is ready to play and to bowl,” Donald told newspersons in Mirpur on Wednesday.
Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain also couldn’t bowl in the second innings of the Chattogram Test owing to a side strain.
The injury has ruled Ebadot out of the Dhaka Test as well. Donald gave a hint on what the Bangladesh bowling line-up could look like against India in the second Test sans Ebadot.
“The three spinners who played in the Chattogram Test (Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib) will start, along with two pacers Taskin (Ahmed) and Khaled (Ahmed).”
Taskin wasn’t picked for the Chattogram Test as he wasn’t fully fit. Now, the pacer is raring to play his first Test since March earlier this year, when he played in Bangladesh’s Durban Test against South Africa.
“Taskin wanted to play the previous match as well. He is fit to play in this Test,” Donald said.
Bangladesh are currently 0-1 down in the series after suffering a 188-run defeat in Chattogram.