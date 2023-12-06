Bangladesh 80-4 at lunch after New Zealand spinners strike early

New Zealand spinners Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel took two wickets each to reduce Bangladesh to 80-4 at lunch on the first day of the second and final Test in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Mushfiqur Rahim (18) and Shahadat Hossain (14) were at the crease at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium as the hosts attempted to rebuild from a poor start.

Bangladesh, who are chasing a first-ever Test series win over the Black Caps and lead 1-0, won the toss and elected to bat.

Zakir Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan put on 29 runs in the opening stand before Bangladesh lost four wickets for 18 runs to be reduced to a dismal 47-4.