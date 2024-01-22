BPL: Dhaka concussion sub stirs fresh controversy
Durdanto Dhaka sent their concussion substitute player from the outside of the player list provided for their match against Chattogram Challengers sparked a fresh controversy in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Monday.
As the team’s Sri Lankan recruit Danushka Gunathilaka, who opened the innings, was forced to be retired hurt after he was struck by a short pitched delivery of pacer Al-Amin Hossain, Dhaka sent his compatriot Lasith Croospulle as his substitute.
Chattogram immediately challenged the decision since Croospulle was not in the 15-member list provided for this match.
Croopulle saved Dhaka from ultimate blushes by hitting 31 ball-46 as the side was struggling after being slumped to 33-4. The concussion sub's knock was instrumental in helping the side propel past 100.
But whether Croospulle's concussion sub is within the law, created a fresh controversy.
When contacted, match referee Rakibul Hassan said he would give a detailed explanation regarding this later.