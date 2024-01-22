BPL: Dhaka concussion sub stirs fresh controversy

Durdanto Dhaka sent their concussion substitute player from the outside of the player list provided for their match against Chattogram Challengers sparked a fresh controversy in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Monday.

As the team’s Sri Lankan recruit Danushka Gunathilaka, who opened the innings, was forced to be retired hurt after he was struck by a short pitched delivery of pacer Al-Amin Hossain, Dhaka sent his compatriot Lasith Croospulle as his substitute.