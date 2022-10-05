Rossouw’s ‘dream’ ton helps South Africa thrash India in third T20

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw on Tuesday called his maiden Twenty20 international century coming against a “world class” India “special” after he helped the tourists to a consolation 49-run win in the third match.

The left-handed Rossouw, who came into his 21st T20 for South Africa on the back of two ducks, made an unbeaten 100 in 48 balls to steer the team to 227-3 after being invited to bat first in Indore.

South African bowlers then combined to bowl out India for 178 in 18.3 overs, but the hosts took the three-match series 2-1 -- their first ever against the Proteas at home -- after winning the first two matches.