Jofra Archer hits back at Taslima after contentious tweet on Moeen Ali

Star England fast bowler Jofra Archer on Tuesday hit back at Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen for using objectionable language in a tweet targeted at his teammate Moeen Ali.

After Nasreen tweeted that England all-rounder Moeen Ali would have become an ISIS terrorist in Syria had he not stuck to cricket, Archer responded with the tweet: “Are you okay? I don’t think you’re okay,” while quoting Nasreen’s tweet.

“If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS,” Nasreen had tweeted, drawing flak from scores of cricket lovers on social media.

However, Nasreen continued to defend her tweet and claimed that she was being humiliated because she opposed Islamic fanaticism.