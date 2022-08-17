It's high time we bring up success in T20I format: Ebadot

And Ebadot and his team will get the chance to prove their mettle in the Asia Cup, starting on 27 August. Bangladesh got Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in their group but it is believed that it will be tougher for them to move to the Super Four stage.
To move to the next round, Bangladesh will have to beat at least one team. However, their recent result against these two teams was not good enough. Moreover, they won just two matches in the last 10 encounters in this format.
To make the matter worse, the scorching heat of Sharjah and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is believed to give Bangladesh a torrid time since Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are well familiar to this sort of condition.
Ebdot believes heat should not be an excuse as the weather in Bangladesh is also hot and humid.
"Heat cannot be an excuse. It is very hot and humid in our country as well. It doesn't seem much to me. The wicket will be good there, we have to bowl wisely," he remarked.
After delivering Bangladesh's best ever Test victory by beating New Zealand at their own backyard early in the year, Ebadot has been going through a good time in his career. He also showcased his talent in white ball cricket when he made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe this month. His intelligent bowling on debut helped Bangladesh avoid the clean sweep against the African opponent.
Ebadot vowed to continue this good form in the T20I format also, if he gets a place in the final XI.
"The thing to adapt here is to bowl intelligently, as the wicket will be good in white ball cricket and the batters will be aggressive. I think planning is key," Ebadot said.
"I had done well in Test and got an opportunity in ODI and did fairly well there also. Now if I get the opportunity in the T20I cricket, I will try to continue my good form. There is no end to do well. You have to stick to your process."
He also stressed on the requirements of bowling well to give batters some respite.
"If we bowlers can restrict the opponent to less runs, then the job becomes easier for our batsmen. Everyone will have additional responsibility, be it a batsman or a bowler. We will all try together."