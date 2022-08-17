It's high time we bring up success in T20I format: Ebadot

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain emphasised on bringing up success in T20 format, rather than trying to do well just in a bid to gain a confidence ahead of the T20I World Cup, reports BSS.

Ebadot, a Test regular who got a maiden call up in the T20I format, thinks Bangladesh are not as bad side in this format while people tend to think and it is high time to prove that fact.

"There's no point of saying that we'll try to do well. It's high time to bring up the success," Ebadot said on Tuesday.

"We haven't been doing well in T20I format, but that doesn't mean that we are a bad side. We'll prove that we have the capability to be a good side in this format."