Duckett and Root star as England beat India in thrilling contest

“We have got some good memories at Headingley over the last few years and this is another to add to it,” said Stokes at the presentation ceremony.

“It was an awesome Test to be part of... That partnership between Duckett and Crawley set us up brilliantly. Ducky got the big score but Zak stayed composed and in the moment and his 65 was important.”

But this result condemned Shubman Gill, who scored a first-innings century, to defeat in his first match as India captain, with Rishabh Pant (134 and 118) only the second wicket-keeper to score hundreds in both innings of a Test.

But collapses of 7-41 and 6-31 at end of each innings proved costly for India in Leeds.

“We had our moments on top, but England are so good and we needed to kill the game when we had the chance,” Gill told the BBC.

“We still have a young team and a few catches didn’t go our way so that’s where the game slipped away,” added 25-year-old Gill.

The match was still in the balance in the final session.

With England 253-4, needing a further 118 to win, Stokes joined Root after Shardul Thakur took two wickets in two balls including the prize scalp of Duckett.