Pakistan adds Fakhar Zaman into World Cup squad

Pakistan included top-order batter Fakhar Zaman in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia on Friday, replacing spinner Usman Qadir after he suffered a thumb injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said 32-year-old Zaman is recovering from a knee injury.

“Pakistan have made one change in their squad for the T20 World Cup Australia with Zaman included in the squad while Qadir will be in the travelling reserves,” said a PCB statement.