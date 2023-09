Mushfiq joins Tamim in Barishal, no takers for Mominul, Sabbir

The players’ draft for the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was held in a hotel in Dhaka today, Sunday.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who was in ‘A’ category in the draft, has been roped in by the Tamim Iqbal-led Fortune Barishal.

‘B’ category player Afif Hossain will play for Khulna Tigers and Rony Talukdar has been picked by Rangpur Riders.

Defending champions Comilla Victorians have drafted in their most successful captain ever Imrul Kayes. However, national team cricketers Mominul Haque and Sabbir Rahman didn’t get a team in the draft.

Here is a look at the seven franchises after the draft