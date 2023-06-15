Ebadot puts Bangladesh in driving seat at Tea

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain picked up four wickets to reduce Afghanistan to 144-8 at tea break of the second day of their one-off Test match on Thursday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Ebadot’s fellow pacer Shoriful Islam got two wickets while spinners Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam got one wicket apiece.

In the second session Bangladesh picked up five wickets to push Afghan innings into the brink. Shoriful got rid of Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi for nine earlier in the session before Nasir Jamal and Afsar Zazai showed some resistance.