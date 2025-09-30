Shakib will never be allowed to play for Bangladesh again: Sports adviser Asif Mahmud

So, has the Shakib Al Hasan chapter in Bangladesh cricket finally come to an end?

It appears fans will never again see him don the red-and-green jersey. Not because Shakib himself has announced his retirement from national duty, but because he has effectively been barred.

Youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain confirmed that Shakib will no longer be allowed to represent Bangladesh.

He revealed the decision during a telephone interview with private television channel, Channel 24, on Monday night.

The move follows a heated two-day virtual war of words between Asif Mahmud and Shakib Al Hasan, triggered by a Facebook post from the all-rounder.