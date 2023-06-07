Rohit keeps cards close to chest for WTC final

India will decide their lineup for the World Test Championship (WTC) final only once they have assessed the pitch at The Oval, captain Rohit Sharma said, as uncertainty remains over whether Ravichandran Ashwin will feature against Australia.

Ahead of the 7-11 June match, India are yet to make up their mind on whether to harness a second spinner, Ashwin, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also in the squad.

“I’m not saying that Ashwin is not going to play,” Rohit told reporters on Tuesday.