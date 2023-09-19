ICC accuses Nasir of corruption

Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain has been accused of being involved in corruption while playing in the Abu Dhabi T-10 league in the United Arab Emirates.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has brought charges of corruption against 8 people, including Nasir Hossain, on the allegation of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board’s (ECB) anti-corruption codes of conduct during a T-10 match in 2021.
ICC disclosed this in a press release on Tuesday. It said, “On behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged several players and officials for breaching the ECB anti-corruption codes during the T10 League.”
Nasir Hossain is the lone international cricketer among the eight accused. The other accused includes franchise owners and managers.
ICC said, “Eight players, officials and team owners are charged with breaching various counts of the Anti-Corruption Code. The charges are in relation to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League. The said tournament took place between 19 November, 2021 and 4 December, 2021. Six teams played in the tournament.”
“They pertain to attempts made to corrupt the matches in the league. These attempts were disrupted,” it added.
Nasir has been accused of breaching three counts of the anti-corruption codes of conduct of the ECB. They are – failing to disclose to the designated anti-corruption official (DACO) receipt of a gift worth over $ 750, failing to disclose to the DACO full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the code and failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible corrupt conduct under the Code.
Nasir Hossain played for Pune Devils in the T-10 league in 2021. He was also the skipper of the team. He scored 27 runs in total from six matches and grabbed three wickets in the tournament.
The other accused are - Krishan Kumar Chaudhary, Parag Sanghvi, Ashar Zaidi, Rizwan Javed, Saliya Saman, Sunny Dhillon and Shadab Ahmed. Of them Krishan and Parag are the joint owners of the team, Azhar is a batting coach and Rizwan, Saliya and Shadab are domestic cricketers.
All of them, except Nasir and Shadab have been suspended temporarily. However, all the accused have been asked to respond to the allegations within 14 days.
Nasir Hossain, who played 19 Tests, 65 ODIs and 31 T-20 international matches, played for the Bangladesh national team for the last time in January 2018. Lastly, he took part in the US Masters T-10 League in the US in August last year.