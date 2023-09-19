ICC accuses Nasir of corruption

Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain has been accused of being involved in corruption while playing in the Abu Dhabi T-10 league in the United Arab Emirates.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has brought charges of corruption against 8 people, including Nasir Hossain, on the allegation of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board’s (ECB) anti-corruption codes of conduct during a T-10 match in 2021.

ICC disclosed this in a press release on Tuesday. It said, “On behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged several players and officials for breaching the ECB anti-corruption codes during the T10 League.”