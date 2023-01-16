Liton, Rizwan end Comilla’s winless streak

Defending champions Comilla Victorians finally secured their first win in the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), defeating Chattogram Challengers by six wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Liton Das set up the chase with a fluent 40 off 22 balls on a pitch where almost every batter struggled to time the ball.

Liton hit four fours and three sixes in his brief but affective innings, which ended when Mrittunjoy Chowdhury’s yorker went through his defenses.