BCB president changes tune on Shakib-Tamim rift

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan dropped a bombshell two days ago in an interview when he revealed that Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal no longer speak with each other and it has made way for grouping in the Bangladesh cricket team.

However, after a meeting with the team on Monday night, Nazmul has changed his tune, telling the media that he has only heard about the rift and grouping inside the team, he hasn’t seen it himself.