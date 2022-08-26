Stokes hits first ton since taking over as England captain

That left the Proteas facing a tricky nine-over session before the close of Friday's second day.

All-rounder Stokes, 98 not out at tea on Friday's second day, went to three figures in unusual fashion when a straight drive off Kagiso Rabada deflected off the fast bowler's shin to take him to a 158-ball hundred, including six fours and three sixes.

But the left-handed batsman, dropped on 92, fell soon afterwards when a leading edge off Rabada flew high to mid-off where he was superbly caught by back-pedalling opposing captain Dean Elgar.