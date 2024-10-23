Mehidy, Jaker keep Bangladesh alive against South Africa

Half-centuries by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker Ali helped Bangladesh into an 81-run lead over South Africa before bad light brought an early finish to day three of the first Test on Wednesday.

The hosts were 283-7 in Mirpur when the umpires called stumps about an hour before the scheduled finish, with Mehidy on 87 and Nayeem Hasan on 16.

South Africa only bowled five overs in the last session and fewer than 58 overs were played through the day after a rain interruption cut the second session short.