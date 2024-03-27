Lawmaker Shakib recalled for second Sri Lanka Test

Newly elected lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan was on Tuesday recalled to the Bangladesh squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka.

The former captain, an all-rounder, successfully stood for the ruling Awami League during general elections in January.

He has not played for Bangladesh since the end of the 50-over World Cup in November and his last Test was in April 2023, against Ireland.

On top of his parliamentary duties, Shakib has been playing in the 50-over Dhaka Premier League this month.