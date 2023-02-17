Blundell leads New Zealand fightback in England first Test

A rollicking Tom Blundell century propelled New Zealand back into contention before two late England batting stumbles left the first Test tantalisingly poised at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

The tourists held a 98-run lead with eight second-innings wickets in hand and still three days to play in a fast-moving day-night Test at the Bay Oval.

Blundell’s career-best 138 resurrected his side from 83-5, steering them to 306 and just 19 runs short of England’s 325-9 declared.