My fortune changed after becoming a father: Shanto

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been enjoying a purple patch in 2023. The left-hander has been among the runs in all three formats and recently became a father on the day he turned 25.
And now, Shanto is set to become the 16th player to captain Bangladesh in One-Day Internationals (ODI).
Shanto has been named as captain for the third and final ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday in the absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan and vice-captain Litton Das.
On Monday, Shanto faced the media as the ODI captain for the first time where he said that the birth of his child has brought him good luck.
“I also feel the same thing,” Shanto said with a broad smile in his face when asked if the birth of his son has brought good fortune for him in the press conference.
“For the last one year everyone has been telling me this, especially my family members. I also feel the same. He has been really lucky for me,” he added.
Since the birth of his son, Shanto played two matches in the Asia Cup, where he made 89 against Sri Lanka and 104 against Afghanistan.
He suffered an injury in the match against Afghanistan which ruled him out of the rest of the tournament.
But thankfully for Bangladesh, Shanto has fully recovered from his injury and is ready to play against New Zealand in the third ODI as the captain.
The challenge for Shanto will be to maintain his form with the bat and the top-order batter is well aware of that, “Alhamdulillah, I’ve been enjoying my batting a lot. Since becoming a father and even before that, I’ve been passing a good year. I will try to hold onto this form.”