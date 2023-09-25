My fortune changed after becoming a father: Shanto

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been enjoying a purple patch in 2023. The left-hander has been among the runs in all three formats and recently became a father on the day he turned 25.

And now, Shanto is set to become the 16th player to captain Bangladesh in One-Day Internationals (ODI).

Shanto has been named as captain for the third and final ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday in the absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan and vice-captain Litton Das.