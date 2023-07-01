West Indies miss out on World Cup for first time after Scotland loss

"There is not one thing I can put my finger on. We let ourselves down in the entire tournament," said captain Hope.

"The preparation needs to be better. We cannot come here and expect to be an elite team without preparation.

"Cannot expect to wake up one morning and be a great team."

The global one-day showpiece, which will be held in India from October 5 until November 19, will be notable for the absence of one of the sport's traditional powerhouses.

Scotland exacted revenge for an agonising and controversial loss by the West Indies at the previous World Cup Qualifier in 2018 which saw them miss out on the main tournament with a first one-day international win over their opponents.

"A really important win. We know the importance of every game," said Scottish skipper Richie Berrington. "Playing for the World Cup is as big as it gets. The boys were outstanding."

They now sit just two points behind Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, with the top two to qualify for the 10-team event, ahead of their final two games against Zimbabwe on Tuesday and the Dutch two days later.

"Should be another great game (against Zimbabwe). All to play for still," added Berrington. "Two important points on the line, so should be a good test against them at home in Bulawayo."