Khaled blasts Mustafiz for refusal to play Tests

Before the forthcoming home Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins in Chattogram on 15 May, Mustafiz’s absence is once again making headlines. Taskin is out of the series with an injury, Shoriful is yet to fully recover and experienced red-ball pacer Abu Jayed has been dropped from the squad.

Mustafiz is not part of the BCB’s red-ball contract. He made himself unavailable from the format, by stating to the board that playing Test cricket while staying inside bio-security bubbles is proving detrimental to his mental health. But now restrictions on movement during Test series have relaxed quite a lot.