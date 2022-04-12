Khaled sanctioned by ICC for ball throwing incident

Bangladesh pacer Khaled Ahmed has been penalised for throwing the ball at South Africa batsman Kyle Verreynne during the second Test between the two teams at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Khaled and handed him a demerit point.

The incident took place on Day 2 of the Test. Verreynne defended a ball back to Khaled in the 95th over. Khaled threw the ball at the stumps, although Verreynne made no attempts to take a run. The ball missed the stumps and struck the batter on his gloves.