Khawaja and Smith miss milestones as Australia crawl to 232-5 in third Test

Smith pushed spinner Sajid for two to reach his 36th Test half century but fell in the second over after tea when he was trapped leg-before by pacer Naseem Shah. He fell just seven short of completing 8,000 Test runs.

Naseem then had Travis Head caught behind for 26 to finish with 2-36, while Shaheen had figures of 2-39. The three-match series is tied at 0-0 after the Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi ended in draws.

Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to play in the country because of security fears. The match marks the return of Test cricket to Lahore for the first time since a 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus.