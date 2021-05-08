Kiwi batsman Tim Seifert tests positive for Covid-19, misses flight from India

Kiwi batsman Tim Seifert has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be travelling back to New Zealand on the charter flight with Blackcaps’ other Indian Premier League (IPL) players, support staff and commentators.

Seifert, who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, failed both his pre-departure PCR tests and as a result will be taken into quarantine. Immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms.

One of the two charter flights transporting New Zealand’s IPL contingent back home has already departed India, and the other will leave Saturday evening (NZ time) after being delayed for logistical reasons.