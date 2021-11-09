Kiwis look to heal old wounds, England eye third final of showpiece event

England and New Zealand will lock horns on Wednesday for the first time in an ICC knockout game since the 2019 ODI World Cup final.

While England will aim to reach their third final of the ICC men's T20I World Cup, New Zealand will look to heal the wounds of the final loss in the 2019 showpiece event. New Zealand will also aim to reach the finals of the T20I World for the first time since the inception of the event in 2007.