Gill says '70-30' for India victory as England chase 399

India's Shubman Gill said on Sunday the hosts remain favourites to win the second Test after his century left England needing a record chase of 399 on day three.

England, who lead the five-match series 1-0, reached 67-1 at stumps after opener Ben Duckett fell for 28 in Visakhapatnam.

Left-hander Duckett put on an attacking 50-run stand with fellow opener Zak Crawley, who is still batting on 29, before Ravichandran Ashwin got him out for his 497th Test wicket.

Nightwatchman Rehan Ahmed, on nine, joined Crawley with England needing another 332 for victory.

"Definitely pleased but I left a few out there. We could have done with a few more runs," said Gill.

"I think it's 70-30 at the moment. Morning session will be key. We've seen there is moisture in the morning, and help for fast bowlers and spinners."

