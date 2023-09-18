Pacer Tanzim Hasan under fire over misogynist remarks

Bangladeshi pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib was embroiled in controversy Monday over misogynistic social media posts condemning working women, just days after making a brilliant international debut.

Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib took the wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma with only his fourth delivery in international cricket when the neighbours met in the Asia Cup on Friday, before holding his nerve in the final over to secure victory for Bangladesh.

The resulting adulation for the 20-year-old, though, turned to scorn from women's rights activists and feminists after his misogynist social media posts came to light.

"If the wife works, the husband's rights are not ensured," Tanzim posted on Facebook last year. "If the wife works, the child's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, her elegance is damaged.