Fargana Hoque attains career-best 13th position

Bangladesh opener Fargana Hoque and South Africa bowler Marizanne Kapp have made notable gains in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings after their ICC Women's Championship series which South Africa won 2-1," the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.
Fargana, who scored 102 in the second match in Potchefstroom, has moved up two spots to a career-high 13th position.
Kapp has moved up one spot to eighth after returning identical figures of two for 21 in the series' second and third matches, which counted towards the most recent weekly rankings update.
Laura Wolvaardt stole the show in both games, scoring a half-century in the second ODI and a fifty in the final against Bangladesh.
Despite not rising in the rankings, she maintained her fourth-place position on the batters list, now only two rating points behind Chamari Athapaththu (No. 3) and 14 behind Beth Mooney (No. 2). Natalie Sciver-Brunt of England continues to lead the way.