Fargana Hoque attains career-best 13th position

Laura Wolvaardt stole the show in both games, scoring a half-century in the second ODI and a fifty in the final against Bangladesh.

Despite not rising in the rankings, she maintained her fourth-place position on the batters list, now only two rating points behind Chamari Athapaththu (No. 3) and 14 behind Beth Mooney (No. 2). Natalie Sciver-Brunt of England continues to lead the way.