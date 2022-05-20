Kohli ends form slump, keeps Bangalore IPL hopes alive

Virat Kohli ended his batting slump with an inspiring 73 to seal an easy eight-wicket win for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Indian Premier League table-toppers Gujarat Titans Thursday.

Kohli hit eight fours and two sixes in his 54-ball innings to set up the chase against Gujarat who won the toss and scored 168-5.

The 33-year-old former India skipper, who has three golden ducks in his worst IPL season so far, built a 115-run opening stand with skipper Faf du Plessis in a must-win contest for Bangalore.