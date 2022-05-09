Kohli falls for third golden duck but Bangalore win big

Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli's miserable batting form extended with a third golden duck this IPL season on Sunday but his team Royal Challengers Bangalore hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.

Kohli got caught out first ball of the match with a mistimed hit to short midwicket, but skipper Faf du Plessis hit an unbeaten 73 to guide Bangalore to 192-3 in Mumbai.

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga then returned figures of 5-18 to help dismiss Hyderabad for 125 in 19.2 overs as Bangalore, who are searching for their maiden Indian Premier League title, stay strong at fourth in the 10-team table.