Kohli flops again as Bangalore dismissed for 68 in nine-wicket loss

Virat Kohli's miserable IPL continued on Saturday when he was dismissed for a second successive golden duck as his Royal Challengers Bangalore were skittled for just 68 by Sunrisers Hyderabad who strolled to a nine-wicket win.

Kohli, who also fell to a first-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, came to the crease in the second over after South African pace bowler Marco Jansen bowled Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis for five.

Kohli pushed hard at a ball angled across him by the left-arm quick, and edged to Aiden Markram at second slip, who pouched a comfortable catch.