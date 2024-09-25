Shakib available for second India Test

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has no injury concerns and remains in line to play the second Test against India, coach Chandika Hathurusinghe said on Wednesday.

Media reports suggested Shakib played the first of two Tests with a finger injury when India handed Bangladesh a 280-run thrashing in Chennai.

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Hathurusinghe said "there was no doubt" over Shakib's participation in the second Test, which begins on Friday.

"At the moment I have not heard anything about any sort of injury -- neither from the physio nor from anyone else," Hathurusinghe told reporters in Kanpur, where the Test will be played.