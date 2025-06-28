Najmul Hossain Shanto resigns as Test Captain

The question and answer session at the post-match press conference had just concluded when Najmul Hossain Shanto made a dramatic statement, “I have an announcement to make.”

What would be his announcement could already be guessed. Rumours had been circulating since Shanto’s removal from the ODI captaincy that he didn’t want to remain the Test captain anymore after finishing the Sri Lanka series.

Shanto just informed it officially at the end of the second and last Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo today, Saturday.

Announcing his resignation Najmul said, “I am stepping down as the captain of the Bangladesh team. I no longer wish to continue in this role in the Test format. Let me make it clear that there is nothing personal. I have taken this decision entirely in the interest of the team, and I believe this will benefit the team.”