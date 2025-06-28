Najmul Hossain Shanto resigns as Test Captain
The question and answer session at the post-match press conference had just concluded when Najmul Hossain Shanto made a dramatic statement, “I have an announcement to make.”
What would be his announcement could already be guessed. Rumours had been circulating since Shanto’s removal from the ODI captaincy that he didn’t want to remain the Test captain anymore after finishing the Sri Lanka series.
Shanto just informed it officially at the end of the second and last Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo today, Saturday.
Announcing his resignation Najmul said, “I am stepping down as the captain of the Bangladesh team. I no longer wish to continue in this role in the Test format. Let me make it clear that there is nothing personal. I have taken this decision entirely in the interest of the team, and I believe this will benefit the team.”
“I have had the honour to be part of this dressing room for a long period in the last few years. Personally, I believe having three separate captains can be a challenge for the team. I’m stepping aside for the sake of the team. If the board decides to continue with three captains, that’s entirely their call,” he continued.
To further clarify that this was not an emotionally driven decision, Najmul added, “I hope no one thinks I’ve done this out of anger or personal frustration. I’m confirming that this was done solely for the team’s benefit and there is nothing personal here.”
Later, in response to a follow-up question, Najmul stated that he had informed the cricket operations department of BCB about his decision several days ago.
However earlier in the morning, before the start of day four’s play head of cricket operations at BCB, Nazmul Abedeen was asked to comment on the possibility of Najmul Hossain steeping down as the Test captain.
When asked if Najmul Hossain has informed the board, Nazmul Abedeen told Prothom Alo, “No, there has been no talk of this sort.” Nazmul Abedeen arrived in Colombo Friday evening.
Najmul was appointed captain across all three formats on 12 February last year. In May this year, Litton Das was named T20I captain, with Najmul retaining leadership of the Test and ODI sides. Lastly on 12 June, the BCB surprised all by appointing Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the new ODI captain, leaving Najmul in charge of the Test team only.
In a previous interview with Prothom Alo before he was made captain in all three formats, Najmul had stated that if he was given captaincy he would want it for a long term. He had also expressed that he does not support the concept of having three different captains across three formats in the team.
Najmul had opined that it’s better to have one captain to lead the team in all formats. However, he himself resigned from T20I captaincy later to focus on his batting.
After taking charge as the captain, Najmul was moving forward with long term planning. He had some special plans for the ODI format particularly targeting the 2027 World Cup. Over the past one and a half years, he developed understanding with the players accordingly.
He also established good chemistry with the head coach as well as other members of the coaching staff. Even though his personal form fluctuated at times, Najmul’s leadership qualities could always be noticed distinctly.
However, just when the results of his 18-month planning process were expected to bear fruit, he was removed from the ODI captaincy. The BCB did not even offer any explanation for the decision.