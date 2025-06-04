At least 11 killed in stampede at RCB's IPL title celebrations

At least 11 people were killed in a stampede Wednesday as a tightly packed crowd celebrated the victory of their home cricket team in the Indian city of Bengaluru, the state's chief minister said.

Joyous cricket fans had come out to celebrate and welcome home their heroes, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, after they beat Punjab Kings in a roller-coaster Indian Premier League cricket final on Tuesday night.

But the euphoria of the vast crowds ended in disaster, with Prime Minister Narendra calling it "absolutely heartrending".

Karnataka state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said "11 people had died and 33 had been injured" in the crush.

"No one expected such a huge crowd," he told reporters, but added that the entire police force of the city available had been deployed.

"The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 200,000-300,000 people came".