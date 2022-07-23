Glamorgan batter Northeast scores 410 as records tumble

Glamorgan batter Sam Northeast reached 410 not out against Leicestershire in the English County Championship on Saturday -- the ninth-highest first-class score of all time.

Northeast’s innings, in a mammoth team total of 795-5 declared, is just the 11th individual score of 400-plus in the history of first-class cricket and is the highest of the 21st century.

The 32-year-old went to his 400 with a six back over the bowler’s head, following up with another six from the next delivery.