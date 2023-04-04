Taijul, Miraz reduce Ireland to 145-6 at Tea

Bangladesh spinners snapped up three wickets in the post-lunch session to reduce Ireland to 145-6 in Day 1 of the lone Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

After a morning session where the pacers dominated, it was the spin duo of Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz that troubled the Irish batters, with the former striking twice and the latter taking one wicket.

However, on a pitch that has begun offering assistance to the spinners, skipper Shakib Al Hasan is yet to roll his arm over even though he is fit to bowl.