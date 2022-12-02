New Zealand humiliate Bangladesh in 1st WT20I

Bangladesh women’s team suffered their worst ever defeat in Twenty20 internationals in terms of runs, when they lost the first T20I against New Zealand by 132 runs at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday.

All 11 batters of the Bangladesh women’s team failed to get into double figures, as they were bundled out for just 32 in 14.5 overs, their second worst total in women’s T20Is.

Medium pacers Lea Tahuhu and Hayley Jensen wreaked havoc in the Bangladesh batting line-up, claiming four and three wickets respectively to make sure Bangladesh would fall embarrassingly short of the target.