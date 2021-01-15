Labuschagne puts Australia in charge of Gabba decider

Marnus Labuschagne rode his luck to a home-ground century as Australia exploited India's injury woes and punished their poor fielding to reach 274 for five at the close of a steamy opening day of the fourth test decider in Brisbane on Friday.

Captain Tim Paine was 38 not out and all-rounder Cameron Green on 28, with Australia holding sway after winning the toss and batting on a Gabba pitch that flattened out obligingly for the hosts under a blazing sun.

Dropped on 37 and 48 before tea, Labuschagne feasted on India's makeshift attack in a 113-run partnership with Matthew Wade (45) before Australia's number three was out slogging for 108.

Without a single first-choice bowler available -- all sidelined or long since departed with injuries -- India blooded two debutants in paceman T Natarajan and spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar, among four changes to the 11 that held on for a courageous draw in Sydney.

Both the new boys had their moments, with Sundar claiming Steve Smith (36) as his first test wicket when the master batsman chipped a half-volley to short mid-wicket.

Natarajan dismissed Labuschagne and Wade, the latter falling with a typically reckless cross-bat swipe.