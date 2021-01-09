Labuschagne, Smith steer Australia to ominous lead

First innings heroes Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith steered Australia to a commanding 197-run lead in the high-stakes third Test in Sydney Saturday, leaving an injury-hit India with a mountain to climb.

They came to the crease after Will Pucovski and David Warner fell early, pushing them to 103 for two at stumps and a strong position with the four-Test series locked at 1-1.

Labuschagne, who scored 91 in the first innings, was not out 47 and Smith, who blitzed 131 in his first knock, unbeaten on 29.

Australia padded up again after taking eight wickets on day three to dismiss India for 244 in reply to the hosts' 338.

It gave them a handy 94-run lead, with India's task made harder by the absence of key spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who was sent for scans after a hit to the thumb while batting.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant joined him in the clinic after a nasty blow to the elbow.