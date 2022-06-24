Lara’s 400 ground in dire straits

Elton Robert objected, as he prefers peace in Saint John’s over cricket at the Recreation Ground.

Elton runs a fast food shop at Saint John’s, known as the capital of Antigua. I asked him if he was disheartened when cricket in Antigua moved away from Saint John’s Recreation Ground and shifted to Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at the outskirts of the town.

Elton Robert was almost surprised at the question, “Why would I feel bad? It’s good that cricket moved away from here.” Now it was my turn to be surprised.