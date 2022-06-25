Late strikes give Bangladesh hope

Both Brathwaite and Campbell were closing in on a half-century and the urgency to get to the landmark brought the latter’s demise.
Campbell attempted to pull a short delivery from Shoriful but could only top-edge it straight to wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, getting dismissed for 45.
The rate of scoring dipped after the first wicket as Bangladesh bowlers kept exerting pressure, but weren’t getting rewarded.
Brathwaite completed his fifty but didn’t stay around much longer as he missed an arm delivery from Miraz that went through his defences to be dismissed for 51.
In the very next over, Khaled clean bowled Raymon Reifer for 22 and Nkrumah Bonner for a duck to reduce West Indies to 132-4.
Mayers and Blackwood held on in the final few overs of the session and made sure Bangladesh bowlers could make no further inroads.