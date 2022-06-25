Late strikes give Bangladesh hope

Khaled Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck late in the session to bring Bangladesh back into the contest after a century opening stand from Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell as West Indies went into Lunch on the second day on 137-4 on Saturday.

Khaled struck twice while Miraz and Shoriful Islam took one wicket each in the session. Jermaine Blackwood and Kyle Mayers remained unbeaten on two and four respectively as the hosts are still trailing the visitors by 97 runs in the first innings.

Resuming on 67-0, trailing by 167, the opening pair batted for another 10 overs to complete a 100-run stand.