Laxman to replace Dravid as cricket academy head: Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has always spoken about the need to have former cricketers in the system to help the game grow. And as BCCI president he worked towards getting Rahul Dravid to agree to become the head coach of the Indian team.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, sources in the know had said not just the BCCI chief, but even secretary Jay Shah and other senior officials want Laxman to take up the NCA role as the BCCI has in the last few years seen the NCA head work closely with the Team India head coach.